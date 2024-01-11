Countdown on to 10 days of fun at Vernon Winter Carnival

Photo: Jon Manchester

The countdown is on until the 64th annual Vernon Winter Carnival.

Carnival directors previewed the coming festivities at the Best Western Pacific Inn Wednesday night.

Executive director Kris Fuller introduced carnival's new Yeti mascot, who will be joining traditional jesters Jopo and Jopette at events all over the city.

Fuller said provincial grants totalling $70,000 have put carnival in a good position, such that it can offer 38 free events appealing to a wide range of ages and interests – all of which are listed in the carnival brochure, which is available at the carnival office and at Castanet.

In total, there will be 145 events during carnival's 10 days of fun.

This year's theme is Carnival of Games, and directors were decked out in all manner of games type costumes at the media kickoff.

Some pre-carnival events will soon get underway, including the Downtown Vernon Association 'Gold Rush' and best decorated premises contest.

There will also be several 'at-home' events that anyone can enter – from making your own snow sculpture to a Grade 12 essay contest that offers a $500 scholarship.

Carnival will get off to a fiery start Feb. 2 with the popular Balloon Glow at Polson Park. Joining the hot air balloons this year will be the Kinshira fire dancers and jugglers, 4-6:30 p.m. Food truck will also be on site.

Sip & Savour, which perennially sells out, has moved to the larger Vernon Rec Centre, so some tickets are still available for the Friday night event, says Fuller.

On the first Saturday of carnival, the SnowGlobe concert features Cod Gone Wild and Dirt Road Kings at the rec centre.

Carnival's largest event – the much-loved carnival parade – gets rolling at noon. The parade attracts thousands of spectators as it winds its way from 27th Street to 30th Avenue, 29th Street and zig-zags over to 39th Avenue.

Fuller says there are 68 entries so far and about 85 are expected. The deadline to enter a float is Jan. 21.

There are numerous events through the week.

Herb Dixon performs his 'Full Throttle' comedy at the Towne Theatre Thursday night.

On the second weekend, the free Family Fun Park kicks off Friday at the Kal Tire Place parking lot. Check out all kinds of games, from human foosball to broomball, try out electric fat bikes, mini snowmobiles or quads (depending on snow), food trucks, and follow it all up by enjoying a fireworks show.

The fun park continues on Saturday, along with the downtown Vernon Chili Cook Off, polar bear swim at Paddlewheel Park, and more.

Carnival Kickball happens at Sawicki Park Saturday and Sunday, with a beer garden on site. SnoGolf also takes place at Sawicki Park on Sunday.

The last day of carnival also includes the Starting Block 10K race and 3K fun run, starting at Lavington Elementary School.

"Let's make this one of the best winter carnivals ever!" said board chair Laurell Cornell.

Director Roel Van De Crommenacker said it's hoped more snow will fall so the snow sculpture contest can take place at Silver Star Mountain Resort.

"We're praying for a little bit more," he said.

The carnival runs from Feb. 2 to 11 at venues across the city.

For a full list of events and tickets, check out the carnival website.