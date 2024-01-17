Glohaven to host fruitful collaborations on e-commerce platform

Tracey Prediger

Keeping more money in the community and in the hands of local creators and entrepreneurs is what drives Glohaven’s business model.

As CEO and co-founder of the Vernon-based company, Michael Benedek’s focus for Glohaven is to facilitate an online or e-commerce flow for the people behind local B.C. products and services.

“When it comes to the online world, everything is fragmented, it's disconnected from communities and it's controlled by the big platforms,” he says. “We're just giving voices to communities and local creators to say, 'Hey, this is who we are.'”

Amazon, Etsy and Expedia all divert money from local economies, while Glohaven hopes to funnel some of those funds back to the people who live and work here.

“There are literally billions of dollars being extracted from businesses and communities. And we're just looking to create a more sustainable business model that generates more revenue and sustains it within the community,” says Benedek.

Their development of a web-based ‘one stop shop’ and the cultivation of talent and tourism it showcases, is being recognized by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

Glohaven was awarded for Diversity Excellence during the chamber's business excellence awards.

“Glohaven is here to create more connected communities. So for us to be recognized for our work to bring together people through diversity, inclusion and accessibility meant a lot,” says co-founder Angela Case.

“I think what we've been through for the last couple of years with the global shutdown of tourism with fires, floods, everything, it's all kind of accelerated our business plan to show that there's a need for more inclusivity. There's a need for more aggregation within the tourism industry for a platform that's affordable and accessible and community based,” Case says.

Benedek adds: “What's happening every time a new crisis comes along is that tourism communities and businesses are literally, physically being cut off from their own consumers. And it's hard to be successful when you're not even accessible.”

Benedek and Case believe Glohaven’s e-commerce platform will provide creators and entrepreneurs the visibility they need to attract buyers and grow their businesses.