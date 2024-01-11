Rack with free clothes for needy can stay, city clarifies, after Vernon business 'heartbroken'

Photo: Jon Manchester

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

It appears a downtown Vernon business can keep its rack of free clothes for the needy.

Colour Time Ceramic Studio owners Mehgan and Collin Bonneau believed a city bylaw notice under the sandwich board sign bylaw also applied to the clothing they put out daily to help the less fortunate.

City of Vernon spokesperson Josh Winquist says "the rack is not an issue, just the sandwich board."

He says since late fall, bylaw officers have been educating businesses about outdoor signage.

A one-time fee of $25 makes the sandwich boards legal as long as they remain on the property of the business and not the sidewalk.

Some businesses may also have outdoor commercial use agreements allowing use of the sidewalk. Those come with a $100 application fee plus annual rental fees of $30 per square metre.

Winquist confirmed the bylaw letter is not a fine, "and there is no issue with the clothing rack."

ORIGINAL: 11:55 a.m.

Just as a deep freeze with wind chills down to the mid-20s below zero is beginning to sweep over the Okanagan, a downtown Vernon business has been told to remove a rack of free clothing for those in need from in front of the store.

Colour Time Ceramic Studio owners Mehgan and Collin Bonneau say they received a letter Thursday from the City of Vernon bylaw department noting the rack and a sandwich board do not have a city permit.

They are to be removed from in front of the 30th Avenue store by Saturday, "pending further enforcement."

If they are not removed, the city says it may remove the items itself and bill the Bonneaus.

The letter gives them until Feb. 3 to apply for a sandwich board permit, even though the rack and sign are both on the store's property, not the city's.

They occupy a small space between the storefront and the city property line, which is designated by the beginning of the bricked sidewalk.

A permit costs $25, but if any of the items cross onto the sidewalk, a $2-million liability insurance policy is also required.

"Unfortunately, we will only have the rack out for two more days," the Bonneaus said on Facebook.

They're been putting out supplies to help the street population for six years and say this is the first time it has become an issue.

"Bylaw walk by every day and have never said anything until now," said Mehgan.

"It breaks my heart, it's really sad," she said.

Collin said they put out donations of their own as well as from customers, ranging from coats to gloves, toiletries, food, and more.

"It gets used every single day," he said.

Mehgan said those who need the help are thankful and leave messages on the window or come in and say things like "I love you" or "God bless you."

"It's making my blood boil," Mehgan said of the irony of the order coming just as an extreme cold snap settles over the Okanagan.

The Bonneaus say they'll seek the city permit and the rack will be back eventually. For the time being it's still there.

"Next year, we will look into getting all the proper permits that we need as we want to be able to keep helping everyone. I will still have clothes in the studio for the next week. It's way to cold this weekend to not have stuff for people," they wrote on Facebook.

Environment Canada says frostbite and hypothermia are a danger as an "extremely cold" Arctic ridge moves in.