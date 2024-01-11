Controversial SOGI forum turned away from third venue in North Okanagan

Photo: Jassa Singh

A controversial forum on sexual orientation and gender identity in Vernon has been turfed from another location.

The 'For the Sake of the Children' event had been slated to go ahead at the Vernon Sikh temple on Saturday.

However, Gurdwara president Sucha Jassi confirmed Thursday the event has now been cancelled.

"It's not happening," he said. "It was a mistake."

Jassi would not say any more about the event, which had previously attempted to book at the Riviera Conference Centre in Vernon and Hullcar Community Hall in Armstrong before being turned away.

Event organizer Dave Hamilton has described the event as an equal opportunity open forum representing all sides – but both Vernon Pride and School District 22 have said they will not be participating.

The only speakers confirmed for the panel are anti-SOGI campaigners from the Fraser Valley.

A letter from Ramesh Sharma called the decision to host the event "disheartening" before news of it cancellation.

"the recent decision of the Gurdwara committee to allow a group with controversial viewpoints to host a public forum has caused a stir within our diverse community," Sharma wrote.

"Having witnessed firsthand the the Sikh community's commitment to serving the broader community, I find it disheartening to see them associated with views contrary to the principles of equality and acceptance...

"The strength of our town lies in the rich tapestry of its diverse communities, each contributing to the collective well-being."

Those outside the Indo community also expressed opposition to the event.

"In our vibrant town, the Sikh community has been a shining example of generosity, compassion, and service to all," wrote Zora Ivanovska.

The controversy "threatens to overshadow these positive contributions (and) is concerning to me...

"I implore the Gurdwara committee to reconsider."

Hamilton says his opponents are trying to "shut him down" because they "don't want to hear anything but their voice."

Since moving to the Okanagan, Hamilton has protested outside a drag storytime in Kelowna, and was escorted out of a SOGI information session in Vernon. He also spoke over a megaphone at the anti-SOGI rally outside Vernon City Hall in September.