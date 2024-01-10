Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre to close early Thursday, all day Friday due to extreme cold

Photo: Tracey Prediger Competitors at a FIS event at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre in November, 2022.

The extreme cold headed towards the B.C. Interior is forcing the closure of a local ski area.

Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre will be shutting down early on Thursday and won’t open on Friday.

“An arctic cold front is headed our way. This week will bring severe cold temperatures, for us Okanagan softies, of -30 plus some wind chill,” reads a cold weather advisory and closure update on the nordic centre's website.

The lodge will close at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Night skiing is cancelled and all programs are cancelled Thursday morning and night.

On Friday there will be a full facility closure. The lodge will not be open and no staff will be on site.

“Skiing at your own risk as there is no emergency response from the lodge during closures,” says the notice.

All programs are also cancelled Friday, including the Black Prince Dinner and lessons.

Sovereign says it will give notice 24 hours in advance about whether it will be open on Saturday.

Here are the temperature guidelines for SLNC operations:

-20 C Programs canceled ** Updates on Team Snap 24hrs in advance.

-25 C Facility closure** Updates on website(conditions) and social media

-30 C Grooming shutdown** Updates on website(conditions) and social media

SLNC operates within SilverStar Provincial Park. Temperatures in Vernon are forecast to drop to -21 C Thursday night, with a windchill of -31. Friday’s daytime high is only -18 C, with a low of -25 C.