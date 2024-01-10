City of Vernon warns residents to be ready for return of winter

Photo: Pixabay City warning to residents to be prepared for cold snap

With the return of winter and colder temperatures, the City of Vernon is reminding residents of some safety tips that come along with the weather.

When it comes to clearing snow from sidewalks and driveways, the city would like residents to keep in mind the clock is ticking. As per Traffic Bylaw #5600, all snow and ice must be removed from sidewalks around your property within 24 hours. It’s recommended you pile snow on grass areas where possible and never around fire hydrants, bus stops, or over storm drains.

When clearing driveways, the city would like snow stored on the left side of a property and not pushed out onto the street as this improves visibility for motorists.

And when it comes to parking, it’s always better to have cars off the street to allow plows and heavy equipment to do a more thorough job.

The city is thanking residents in advance for their hard work in clearing sidewalks and for having patience while city crews maintain roads.

For more information about cold weather safety, please visit www.getprepared.ca or PreparedBC.