MLA hints at incoming healthcare help for Vernon-Monashee

The MLA for Vernon-Monashee teased coming healthcare supports while announcing her plans to seek her second term in office.

“My advocacy remains steadfast and will be there until we see concrete results,” said Harwinder Sandhu, about her efforts to ensure the riding gets its share of provincial supports.

Sandhu hinted positive news would soon be coming for both primary and long term health care in Vernon. She has previously said healthcare supports would be coming in the new year following Vernon's last walk-in clinic closing.

Residents might be waiting another couple of months before hearing more concrete details.

Sandhu said alongside the ministry of health, she has been working closely with the North Okanagan Shuswap Division of Family Doctors. She mentioned working together to build a program of sorts, but said she wasn’t able to disclose more information before the official announcement was made.

Sandhu said she has also filed her paperwork to seek election for the new Vernon-Lumby riding, which will replace the Vernon-Monashee lines as Coldstream is split from the election boundaries. The change in boundaries isn’t expected to have much impact on the Vernon riding.

The MLA said healthcare will be top of mind as she seeks re-election, and hopes to serve a second term as the area’s elected official. Also on the forefront of Sandhu’s advocacy efforts is housing and childcare, but she noted so many issues are intertwined.

Specifically, Sandhu said she hopes to advocate for the climate, mental health expansion and in-home long term care for seniors.

Sandhu said it’s been an “honour and a privilege” to serve the people of Vernon-Monashee. She said she’s grateful for the opportunity to represent people in government every day.

“I think of women, and women of colour as well, whose community wasn't even allowed to vote until 1947 let alone go into the legislative building, and now I get to represent people,” Sandhu said,

The BC NDP hasn’t officially nominated Sandhu to run in the riding, something Sandhu says is normal for the “equal opportunity” party, but as far as she knows no other NDP candidates have come forward for Vernon-Lumby.

Sandhu will go through the full nomination process regardless, and if she’s successful, will be made the official candidate in the coming months.