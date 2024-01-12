Coldstream homicide investigation continues one year later

Photo: Tracey Prediger

RCMP with the Southeast District Major Crime Unit are continuing their investigation into the deaths of two people in a Coldstream mobile home park a year ago.

On Jan. 17, 2023, police responded to an early morning report of an assault with a weapon.

When they arrived, the 8500 block of Clerke Road, was quickly turned into a crime scene.

The area was cordoned off, and police told neighbours to stay inside their homes.

One man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, another was taken into custody as the bodies of two more men remained inside the home for hours as police began a forensic investigation.

A year later, police remain tight-lipped on any details surrounding the double homicide.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy confirms members are still working on the case.

“The investigative team has advised there’s nothing further they have to release. However, it continues to be actively investigated,” says Grandy.

As a result of the active investigation, information on how the victims died is also under close wraps with the BC Coroners Service.

“Our investigations into these deaths remain open at this time, and we are legislatively prohibited from disclosing information about open investigations,” said media spokesperson Ryan Panton.