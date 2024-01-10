Controversial SOGI forum resurfaces claiming new Vernon location

Photo: Telegram

The man organizing a SOGI forum that has been bounced from site to site says the event has found a new home.

After being turned away from the Riviera Conference Centre in Vernon and Hullcar Community Hall in Armstrong, Dave Hamilton says the event will go ahead this weekend at the Sikh temple in Vernon.

It's scheduled for 4-6 p.m. on Saturday.

Castanet has been unable thus far to confirm the temple's hosting of the event.

While Hamilton has pitched the 'For the Sake of the Children' event as an equal opportunity open forum representing all sides, both Vernon Pride and School District 22 have said they will not be participating.

SOGI stands for sexual orientation and gender identity, and its inclusion in education policy has become a controversial topic across the continent. It was the focus of marches, both pro and anti, across the country in September.

Hamilton says he issued a second invitation to the Pride community, but doesn't expect a response even though he welcomes their attendance.

"An empty table says a lot," he said.

His list of speakers includes anti-SOGI campaigners from the Fraser Valley.

Hamilton makes his opposition to changing one's sex readily known, but says "prove it" to claims he is a racist and bigot.

An article by antihate.ca says Hamilton was a member of the outlaw biker gang the Bandidos, a claim he does not deny.

"Yep, full patch," he says matter of factly.

But he bristles at claims he follows in his father's footsteps.

Martin K. Weiche (Hamilton's last name at birth) fought for the Nazis and, according to the antihate.ca report, had a large swastika on his Ontario property, hosted Ku Klux Klan cross burnings, and more.

"I left home at 14, that's how much attachment I had to my father," he said, adding he only reconnected with him shortly before his death.

"That's the reason I had to change my last name," Hamilton said.

He says his opponents are trying to "shut him down" because they "don't want to hear anything but their voice."

He also distances himself from the criminal activity of former associates, saying he was across the country when a notorious biker killing happened in Ontario known as the 'Shedden Massacre'.

Hamilton is the founder of Bikers Against Pedophiles, which he has previously said was created to "stop the grooming of children by the transgender agenda."

The group has been accused of being homophobic and transphobic and protested several Pride events in Ontario.

Since moving to the Okanagan, Hamilton has protested outside a drag storytime in Kelowna, and was escorted out of a SOGI information session in Vernon. He also spoke over a megaphone at the anti-SOGI rally outside Vernon City Hall in September.

In a Standing 4 Children YouTube from earlier this year, Hamilton says: "Transgender? You want to be one, come see us. We'll pay for your castration and your other parts to be taken off, so let's put your balls where your mouth is, and stand up people, forget about the libraries, come to us, we want to help you out, we'll do it, cool. Personally, I'm gonna do it without the anaesthetic."

Hamilton repeated his assertion the Vernon event is not a debate but rather a question and answer session.

Personal attacks, accusations and protests are not welcome, he said.