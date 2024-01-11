Convicted sex offender in Vernon seeks to have name removed from national registry

Photo: PickPik

A convicted offender is seeking to have his name removed from the national sex offender registry.

Ernest Michel Tremblay appeared in provincial court in Vernon Wednesday in an attempt to get his name scrubbed under the Sex Offender Information Registration Act, or SOIRA.

Court documents show Tremblay, who was born in 1966, was previously found guilty of possessing and accessing child sexual abuse materials.

Under the Criminal Code, anyone found guilty of either offence is given an automatic jail sentence of up to 10 years, including registration as a sexual offender.

But, as of Oct. 26 of last year, SOIRA registration is no longer mandatory for all convicted sexual offenders.

Changes to Bill S -12 could allow criminals previously convicted of a sex assault or other sexual offences to have their registry orders end early or be terminated altogether.

The amendments follow last year’s Supreme Court of Canada decision in R. v. Ndhlovu, in which the court held that mandatory registration on the sex offender registry is unconstitutional.

The move is likely to prompt applications for exemptions by previous offenders, and some may even apply to have SOIRA orders terminated.

According to the BC Prosecution Service, the court has reserved judgment in Tremblay’s case.

“No date has been given for the decision,” said communications counsel Dan McLaughlin.