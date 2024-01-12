Groundhog Day: Okanagan Okie preps for rodent prognostication

Photo: ANBC

It's almost time for weather-prognosticating rodents to tell us whether winter will be long or short.

Although, with this year's switch from weirdly warm to curiously cold, Okanagan Okie may be in for a tough decision on Feb. 2.

That's groundhog Day, of course.

He'll be making his forecast, somewhat appropriately, on the kickoff day of Vernon Winter Carnival.

While world-famous groundhogs like Punxatawny Phil in Pennsylvania and Wiarton Willie in Ontario popularized the notion that whether the rodent sees its shadow on Feb. 2 determines how soon spring will arrive, Vernon's Okie is a groundhog stuffy.

That's not to say there aren't plenty of marmots around the Allan Brooks Nature Centre where Okie's forecast will take place – but the real live critters are all hibernating this time of year.

Groundhog lore suggests that if the hog sees its shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter. If not, spring will come early.

The Okie event takes place at 10:15 a.m. at the nature centre on Vernon's Commonage lands.

"Okanagan Okie will emerge at the ABNC grounds to check for a shadow and give the long-awaited news of when we can expect to bring out the shorts and flip-flops," the centre says.

The centre plans to live-stream the event at ABNC.ca for those unable to attend.

"Okie has us working hard, preparing free hot beverages, a bonfire, along with information about groundhogs and marmots and the historic nature of the holiday. We're thrilled to welcome the public to the ABNC grounds for this one day in our off-season," says ANBC event coordinator Keely Schneider.

"We're building on Okie's momentum from last year and hope this event continues for years to come,” says manager Cheryl Hood.

"We just want this to be a fun time for people to get outside, enjoy some hot chocolate with a few laughs and maybe get a chance to see some of the local grassland wildlife if they're out."