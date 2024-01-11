Vernon doctor faces trial on charges of sexually assaulting patients

Photo: Pexels

An Okanagan woman is frustrated after being told Crown counsel will not be pursuing her allegations against a Vernon doctor.

The woman says she came forward with her experience after RCMP put out a public plea for more information about Dr. Peter Inkpen, who allegedly sexually assaulted two other people.

Inkpen was arrested on July 14, 2022.

At the time, Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski said an investigation began after a woman reported to police she had been sexually assaulted by her physician.

Findings were submitted to the BC Prosecution Service, which approved two charges of sexual assault against the accused in relation to two victims.

RCMP released Inkpen's name as investigators believed other individuals may have related information.

"We are releasing the accused's name to assist us in furthering the investigation and are encouraging anyone who may have information about these or other incidents to please contact police…" Terleski said.

The latest accuser says she reached out to police after seeing the plea for more information from the public.

She says she was told her file is not being pursued due to a lower probability of conviction.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed that Inkpen has cases before the courts involving two different complainants. He is scheduled to stand trial Feb. 26 and Mar. 4.

Terleski said he was unable to give any updates on whether more people came forward after the plea for more information.

"That matter is now before the courts, so we won't be commenting any further on it," said Terleski.