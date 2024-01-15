Coldstream man to stand trial for peeping charges

Photo: Jon Manchester

Trial dates have been set for a Coldstream man who is accused of secretly observing or recording for sexual purposes.

George Henry Hughes was charged after police investigated an incident that allegedly occurred May 6, 2023, in Coldstream.

Later that same month Hughes was also charged with wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

According to court records, Hughes was born in 1966.

Another court appearance is scheduled for Hughes later this month on charges stemming from a Dec, 13, 2023, incident.

Those charges accuse Hughes of committing an indecent act in a public place and mischief of $5,000 or under.

July 24 and Aug. 20 of this year have both been set as trial dates for the offences that took place in May.