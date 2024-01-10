Sandra Schmirler Foundation donation to help newborns at Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Photo: VJH Foundation

A $10,000 donation to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation will help newborns get their best start in life.

The funds will purchase a new bilirubin light to treat babies born with jaundice.

The donation comes from the Sandra Schmirler Foundation.

Canadian curling legend Schmirler was only 36 when she passed away from cancer in 2000.

The three-time Canadian and world curling champion and Olympic gold medalist was also a mother of two.

Since her death, the foundation has created a legacy of purchasing life-saving equipment for Neonatal Intensive Care Units at hospitals across Canada.

Local Paralympian, and one of the world's most decorated wheelchair curlers – Ina Forrest – was on hand to help celebrate the $10,000 donation.

When a baby is born with severe jaundice, they require phototherapy treatment under bilirubin lights.

They typically stay in hospital one to three days.

"We see as many as three newborns a week who require light therapy treatment before they can go home," says VJH manager of Women and Children's Health Services Nichole Aichinger.

"A new light system means we can replace some of our older equipment. The new units are compact and mobile, so they can be used anywhere. Babies can safely receive the blue light treatment in incubators, panda warmers and even their parent's arms."