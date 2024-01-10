Vernon warming bus to hit streets tonight as temperatures expected to plummet

Photo: file photo

Environment Canada is forecasting a double-digit deep freeze that will start tonight and continue through the weekend.

While many will simply throw on an extra layer or stay indoors, keeping warm isn’t as easy without a place to call home.

Extreme cold poses a real danger for people living on the streets, and Vernon's Turning Points Collaborative Society is ready to offer a reprieve.

The Vernon warming bus will begin making rounds Wednesday night and is confirmed until Sunday.

Turning Points will monitor weather reports and will decide if the bus will continue beyond Sunday. It's traditionally activated when temperatures reach -10 C.

If Arctic air continues past Sunday, bus operation may be extended.

The warming bus runs from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., with the bus being staffed with a Turning Points member from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Collaborative efforts will be made between the Turning Points shelter and Upper Room Mission to ensure anyone who wants to come inside will be accommodated. Both agencies will add extra mats and provide more spaces for people seeking shelter.

Anyone wanting access to the warming bus can arrange pick up by calling 250-241-2217.

If no phone is available, they can go to the shelter and a pick up will be arranged. The bus will also pick up passengers as it drives past parks and through alleyways.