North Okanagan's SilverStar Mountain Resort celebrates the various flavours on the hill

SilverStar is reminding visitors of the different meal options available when on the mountain.

“With 13 charming cafes, restaurants, and pubs all celebrating the local bounty of the Okanagan with their own unique twist, the village's diverse dining options satisfy any craving," said Destination SilverStar.

New for the winter season is Spice House, a fusion restaurant that embraces global cuisine and vibrant flavours. The menu fuses flavours from Mexico, Italy and India and has gluten free, vegan and vegetarian options.

"We are not just a new restaurant to discover here at Silver Star; Spice House is an experience for both the guests and locals from our warm ambiance, welcoming service and inspiring space," said Spice House founder and creative director Ray Brown.

More fusion cuisine is available at the Black Pine Social. Destination SilverStar says the menu will take diners around the world from the Alps to Tokyo and features ramen, tasting plates, salads and main dishes. The Bulldog Silver Star also highlights global flavours with a menu inspired by Dutch history in Indonesia.

Back after a two year hiatus, DiVine Cellar is re-opening for the winter. It’s open Friday to Tuesday from 4 p.m. until late and serves a variety of wine, beers and cocktails.

“For an elevated dining experience with a side of adventure, travel by snow cat to the backside of the mountain for the Paradise Camp Dinner Tour,” Destination SilverStar said.

“Diners climb aboard the Paradise Express snow cat and trek along the mountain's slopes under moonlit skies to Paradise Camp at Putnam Creek, where they take in unforgettable views of the Monashee Mountains and enjoy a romantic three-course, lantern-lit dinner."

People looking to “apres ski” can visit Long John’s Pub for drinks and dinner, The Den Resturaunt and Bar for home styles favourites and The Red Antler for classic pub fare.

People wanting pastries, sandwiches and house roasted beans can visit Bugaboos Bakery Cafe. Pizza Gratta is a family run pizza shop where pies are made from fermeneded sourdough crusts. The shop says ingredients are sourced locally and made from scratch where possible.

“Celebrating a day well spent in the mountains around a table heaped with delicious food is all part of the experience, and Silver Star's passionate restaurant owners make every meal feel like home,” said Destination SilverStar.

More information about SilverStar’s dining options can be found here.