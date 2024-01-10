Vernon RCMP say criminality not suspected in discovery of body

Photo: Jon Manchester

UPDATE: 1:55 p.m.

Vernon RCMP say criminality is not suspected in this morning's discovery of a body in the Alexis Park area.

Officers responded to the scene on the 4200 block of 34th Street about 6:45 a.m.

"As a result of that investigation, criminality is not suspected in the person's death ... the BC Coroners Service has been engaged and is conducting their own concurrent fact-finding investigation," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

No further details were released on the incident, the identity of the deceased, or the means by which they passed.

ORIGINAL: 8:40 a.m.

Vernon RCMP are investigating after a body was found on the 4200 block of 34th Street Wednesday morning.

Police are on the scene after receiving a report of the body's discovery on the Alexis Park neighbourhood street about 6:45 a.m.

"We received a report that a dead body had been found. We’re now in the process of securing the scene and additional resources are being directed to the location to assist with the investigation," says Const. Chris Terleski, spokesperson for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

"We’re only in the very early stages of our investigation, but based on what we know so far, there does not appear to be any risk to the public."

Both 42nd Avenue and 34 Street are behind police tape at the scene of the incident.

No further information is available at this time.