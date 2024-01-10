Vernon RCMP investigating after body found on street

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon RCMP are investigating after a body was found on the 4200 block of 34th Street Wednesday morning.

Police are on the scene after receiving a report of the body's discovery on the Alexis Park neighbourhood street about 6:45 a.m.

"We received a report that a dead body had been found. We’re now in the process of securing the scene and additional resources are being directed to the location to assist with the investigation," says Const. Chris Terleski, spokesperson for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

"We’re only in the very early stages of our investigation, but based on what we know so far, there does not appear to be any risk to the public."

Both 42nd Avenue and 34 Street are behind police tape at the scene of the incident.

No further information is available at this time.