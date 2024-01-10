Funding decision day critical for the future of Vernon's Towne Theatre

Tracey Prediger

The future of Vernon's Towne Theatre could be in jeopardy.

Since 2021, the Okanagan Screen Arts Society has been working behind the scenes to make the historic theatre a destination for live events.

“We spent the last two years raising money, renovating and fixing up the place,” says Scott John, managing director.

But despite securing hundreds of thousands of dollars toward the upgrades, John believes the final $60,000 could kibosh the entire plan — potentially leading to closure of the theatre.

“I feel like we’ve run a marathon and we can see the finish line, but we are just falling down and stumbling right now,” says John.

This comes in reaction to a Regional District of North Okanagan recommendation that could reject funding.

The Greater Vernon Advisory Committee will be green lighting funds for this year’s arts, culture and youth grant program later today.

“We currently have a request in to the RDNO on the arts and cultural end of that funding, and currently the recommendation is for it to be declined,” says John.

What’s more worrisome is that OSAS’s ask is tied to provincial funds which must be matched by the end of May. If the advisory committee denies the grant, John is worried the financial fallout will have a domino effect.

“We are not quite sure where we are going to go from there, because if this goes past the end of May, that $60,000 gap turns into a $170,000 gap.”

Tannis Nelson, RDNO manager of culture and community services, says the Towne Theatre is not being denied — yet.

“This is a political decision,” she says. “It’s not a staff decision, it’s a political one, so we are going to let the committee discuss it.”

The staff report shows 12 eligible applicants are asking for a combined $196,760, and the program’s budget is only $75,000. According to the report, giving the Towne the full $60,000 would trigger an increase to the grant program budget of $48,760.

“If the committee wishes to fund the OSAS' full request, the increase to the program budget could be funded from a reduction to the transfer to reserves, an adjustment to the proposed 2024 requisition, or a combination thereof,” the report reads.

Theatre manager Rebekah Beck says waiting for funding is not only stressful, it makes planning difficult.

“Knowing that we have this funding secured kind of gives us more security, and we can plan for the future and plan events and know we are not working against the current.”

“The dollars we are talking about in the overall scheme of things are pretty insignificant,” says John, who compares the theatre's request to the 40-plus million dollars it will cost taxpayers to fund a new cultural centre.

“On our end, it’s a pretty good use of taxpayers dollars because we’re really close to being self-sufficient — unlike most arts venues that do require significant, constant public money," he says.