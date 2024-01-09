Few places without drug paraphernalia, says Vernon school counsellor

Photo: SD22

“The reality is that I don't think there's very many places in Vernon, or even in British Columbia, where we can walk around and not see drug paraphernalia,” School District 22's substance abuse prevention counsellor says.

“So there's our teachable moment for kids: if you see something that you think is unsafe, let the adults know and we will come and deal with it,” says Doug Rogers.

That's in the wake of police responding to Harwood Elementary over the holiday break for reports of a “suspicious man” on the grounds.

A Facebook post in the Vernon Rant and Rave (Uncensored) group claimed to have seen a man “cooking a spoon” on the school grounds.

Vernon RCMP confirmed officers responded to the scene and “spoke with the individual, who decided to leave the area.”

Rogers says such incidents don’t happen very often, but when they do, schools deal with them.

The district has compassion and empathy, he adds.

“The folks that we're talking about, the people that are down on their luck and so on, that have addiction issues…When I chat with them and say, this isn't the place or the time, little kids go here, they're very understanding. You know, they were young once, too, and went to school,” says Rogers.

The district's main mandate is the protection of its students. Rogers says administrators will walk around schools in the morning to look for potential dangers, and there are supervisors during lunches and recesses.

When the school sees something dangerous or unsafe, they will “deal with it” and in some cases call police. Rogers says situations are quite infrequent, so there’s no standing policy, but when required staff will grab gloves, tongs, and sharps containers to clean up.

Rogers is a drug counsellor and teacher, and says he works with kids on a daily basis. He says his job is to get between drugs and kids. The conversation has been coming up more frequently, but that he says is a good thing because it can educate kids.

He says he can understand parents being concerned after reading a post about suspected drug use on school grounds. The district, he says, does its best to keep that stuff away from kids and educate kids to live a healthy life.