Change of trial venue sought in Westside murder case

Photo: Jon Manchester

A change of venue is being sought for a North Okanagan murder trial.

Peter Michael Visintainer is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Wolf-Ingo Rudolf Beyer on the Okanagan Indian Band Reserve.

Beyer's body was found on Six Mile Creek Road on the Westside, May 29, 2022.

His truck, with distinctive mud flaps that had 'WOLF' written across them, was found parked at a Vernon business the following day.

The case has been unfolding in Vernon court, but now may be moved to an as-yet undisclosed location.

Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service, says the change of venue application will be determined on Jan. 18.

Visintainer, who was born in 1961, was originally charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was upgraded to first-degree murder charge in August 2022.