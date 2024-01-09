Cost to reach $12 million for Vernon sewer extension project

Photo: Castanet file photo

Roughly $12 million over 10 years is what city staff estimate Vernon will spend on the Okanagan Landing sewer extension project.

Council received an update from staff at Monday’s council meeting and heard the project is expected to cost about $1.2 million per year and take about 10 years to finish.

The project is in its initial phase, which staff say will take three to four more years to complete.

In this phase, horizontal directional drilling is used to install sewer collector pipe in steeper hillside areas where possible. Since directional drilling allows for the collector pipe to be installed without significant impact to the road surface, only the collector pipe is being installed where directional drilling is used.

Phase two will take an additional “several years” and will move to more traditional open-cut methods, contingent on additional funding.

Since 2020, the city has extended its collector system to serve a potential 310 homes. However, only about a dozen are connected so far.

When owners connect to the city service, the smaller service pipe between the collector pipe and roadside property line would be installed by the city. Staff say the cost for a single service would be $3,850.

Residents are not encouraged to connect to the system until the city has the authority to levy the fee.

“There are probably, I'm just guessing, but around a dozen people that have connected due to septic system failure,” said project manager Greg Thompson.

“So, once the bylaw is adopted (in) the first quarter of this year, then we would send a notice out to all owners advising them they can connect, and then we would expect to see more connections.”

Coun. Brian Guy asked staff how long it would take for the city to recover the $3.8 million already invested in the extension.

Connecting to the line is voluntary for residents, but staff say they expect to see more septic systems reach end of life, forcing the sewer connections to be made.

Combined with redevelopment, that will see more properties connecting to the sewer extension.