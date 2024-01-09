Crew of 10 battles landfill fire south of Vernon

Photo: RDNO

A fire at the RDNO landfill south of Vernon has prompted a mutual response from BX Swan Lake and Coldstream fire crews.

BX-Swan Lake Fire Chief Bill Wacey says a crew of 10 are responding to the fire, between the two departments.

The fire began Monday and was caused by spontaneous combustion.

“Nothing nefarious about it,” says Wacey.

Such fires have the potential to go underground and continue burning.

“We’ve got two excavators and our front end loaders that are pulling the file apart,” says Wacey. “We're spraying it down as they pull the loads out, we're spraying the load down.”

Wacey says crews are in the chip pile fighting the stubborn fire, and are expected to continue fighting for “a while” yet.

The overnight snow dump didn’t help put a damper on the burn, he added.

“It’s a very dirty job, put it that way,” said Wacey. “Pulling apart a huge pile of wood chips and dirt, (and) everything else mixed into it.”