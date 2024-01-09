Search begins for Vernon's next top cop as Baher set to move on next month

Photo: Vernon RCMP

The search for a new top cop in Vernon has begun.

Supt. Shawna Baher will be leaving her post at the end of February.

On Monday, Mayor Victor Cumming said he and city CAO Patti Bridal attended a meeting Dec. 14 with the RCMP regarding the selection process for Baher's replacement.

“You’ll hear more about (that) over the next few weeks, I hope,” said Cumming.

Baher announced her departure in November.

She has accepted a promotion as top officer on Vancouver Island and the North Sunshine Coast, overseeing 26 detachments.

No names have been publicly put forward for her replacement.

Baher previously said she had no recommendations for the post, but would be involved in the hiring process.

She leaves the position after six years, having been first appointed as local top cop in July 2018.