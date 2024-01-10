Notorious North Okanagan criminal Curtis Sagmoen breached probation order communicating with sex worker

Photo: File photo

A North Okanagan man with a history of violent crimes against women has breached his probation by communicating with a sex trade worker, possessing a mobile communication device, and possessing drugs.

Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service, confirms that Sagmoen was sentenced on two breach files on Dec. 13.

He is believed to be in custody, but BC Corrections would not confirm that.

This comes as photos of Sagmoen are being widely circulated on social media, claiming he has been using dating apps to meet women.

The claims have yet to be proven, but Const. Chris Terleski says Vernon RCMP understand the public's concern.

Terleski says police have not received any reports of Sagmoen using dating apps in the area.

"We are aware of the posts and the safety concerns of the public surrounding this individual's activities and would ask anyone who has information they believe we should be aware of to report it directly to police so it can be investigated," said Terleski.

He was convicted of assault causing bodily harm in 2020 after running over a sex trade worker with a quad.

In a separate incident involving another sex trade worker, Sagmoen was found guilty of disguising his face with intent to commit an indictable offence, using a firearm during an offence, and possession of methamphetamine.

In 2022, RCMP renewed an earlier warning to sex trade workers to "not respond to any requests for services in the area where Curtis Wayne Sagmoen lives" on Salmon River Road.

On Dec. 13, Sagmoen was sentenced to a total of 75 days in jail, but received 14 days credit for his time in pre-sentence custody. He also received 24 months probation.