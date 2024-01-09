Vernon council to push for meeting with minister over removal of rezoning hearings

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon council is hoping to meet with provincial authorities about challenges that will come from removing public hearings in regards to municipal rezoning decisions.

“I think it not only takes away the autonomy of council, it puts a lot of pressure on staff, and it takes the voice of the people away, the citizens of Vernon. I think it's appalling. And I absolutely support any initiative to change the mind of the province on this item,” Coun. Teresa Durning said Monday.

Bill 44 has eliminated public hearings for most proposed rezoning and zoning amendment bylaws. According to a city report, the aim is to streamline development approvals and accelerate home construction.

Coun. Brian Quiring pointed out the legislation is also meant to stop Not In My Back Yard campaigners from swaying council decisions regarding zoning.

“What it's taking away is the 'in-the-room' with (the public) all saying the same thing,” said Quiring.

Council received an update on the recent changes at Monday’s meeting. Mayor Victor Cumming brought up concerns over the change and the removal of citizens' ability to voice concerns to local government.

Under the new legislation, public hearings would only be mandatory when council adopts an Official Community Plan redesignation or text amendment or a rezoning bylaw text amendment that is not consistent with the OCP. The changes came into effect on Nov. 30.

City staff said the public will now give its input only during OCP changes.

The public will still receive notification of zoning changes through local media and circulation within 30 metres of the subject property.

Coun. Kari Gares said the removal of physical public engagement feels “over the top.”

“It's one thing to be notified, but that really only goes so far to say, ‘Hey, we're doing this, too bad, so sad for you.’ It could go through, and you have no opportunity to actually engage with us,” said Gares.

“These are really questions that we should be hammering to our provincial partners.”

Council agreed for Cumming to push for an in-person meeting with Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon and include MLA Harwinder Sandhu.

Gares suggested having one or two other councillors in the room to show a united front.