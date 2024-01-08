Vernon council approves funding half the cost of upgraded railway crossing

Photo: Google Street View

A rail crossing upgrade will be coming to Vernon's 48th Avenue at Anderson Way, and it's estimated to cost a total of $657,644.

At Monday’s council meeting, Coun. Brain Guy asked if there was any way to allocate responsibility for the rail crossing, or if the city accepted responsibility for issues with regulatory non-compliance.

“We’ve accepted responsibility for this issue and we’re ready to step up and pay to correct it?” questioned Guy.

City staff said the split between CN Rail and the city is already decided through prior agreements.

According to a report presented to council, the city’s financial contribution to the upgrade would be a maximum of 50 per cent, making the city’s cost $328,822.

A new warning system is planned after the city’s transportation department received a letter from Transport Canada outlining multiple concerns and non-compliances with the Anderson Way crossing and new grade crossing regulations.

The deadline for the crossing to be compliant is Nov. 28, 2024.

CN will do the design, engineering and construction of the warning system. It has already applied for a Transport Canada rail safety improvement grant, which would be shared between the city and CN and cover up to 50 per cent of construction costs.

The crossing was originally built to meet standards at the time, but must now be updated due to changing standards.

Council authorized the expenditure of up to $328,822 for the warning system upgrade to be funded from the city's 2022 prior year unexpected uncommitted balance.