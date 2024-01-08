Spray irrigation leak repairs impact Vernon's Commonage Road

Photo: Google Street View

Work is beginning to repair a spray irrigation system main line that had been leaking for months in Vernon.

The city says work will take place on the 500 block of Commonage Road, adjacent to Rose’s Pond.

"Motorists travelling along Commonage Road are advised that due to the complicated nature of the repairs, lane closures will be in place during construction hours," the city says.

Construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Completion is expected by the end of March.

The line has been out of service since it was manually shut down for the season in September.

Prior to that, it had been leaking reclaimed water from McKay Reservoir since May.

The line supplies users of the city's spray irrigation system.

All summer, containment pools on Commonage Road were pumped out to prevent spilling into Rose's Pond.

Repairs were previously estimated to cost as much as $3 million due to the "extremely challenging" conditions of the line being buried five metres below grade when Commonage Road was elevated decades ago. The line also below the level of the pond.

The work is expected to require draining the pond to five metres below road level.

The city says delays should be expected during the construction.