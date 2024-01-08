228686
227917
Vernon  

Spray irrigation leak repairs impact Vernon's Commonage Road

Irrigation fix begins

- | Story: 466168

Work is beginning to repair a spray irrigation system main line that had been leaking for months in Vernon.

The city says work will take place on the 500 block of Commonage Road, adjacent to Rose’s Pond.

"Motorists travelling along Commonage Road are advised that due to the complicated nature of the repairs, lane closures will be in place during construction hours," the city says.

Construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Completion is expected by the end of March.

The line has been out of service since it was manually shut down for the season in September.

Prior to that, it had been leaking reclaimed water from McKay Reservoir since May.

The line supplies users of the city's spray irrigation system.

All summer, containment pools on Commonage Road were pumped out to prevent spilling into Rose's Pond.

Repairs were previously estimated to cost as much as $3 million due to the "extremely challenging" conditions of the line being buried five metres below grade when Commonage Road was elevated decades ago. The line also below the level of the pond.

The work is expected to require draining the pond to five metres below road level.

The city says delays should be expected during the construction.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


227287


Real Estate
4934189
#37 3270 Shannon lake road
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$349,900
more details


Send us your News Tips!


228255


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet


Vernon SPCA >


228078


TheTango.net
People on the Subway

People on the Subway

Galleries | January 08, 2024

Taylor Swift’s cat ‘TWICE as rich as NFL boyfriend’

Showbiz | January 08, 2024

100-Year-old grandpa displays mesmerizing piano mastery

Must Watch | January 08, 2024

Impressive parkour backflip

Must Watch | January 08, 2024

Monday Eats: Beautiful plates

Galleries | January 08, 2024


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
225038