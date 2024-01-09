Federal Court grants OKIB member's appeal of decision over mother's will

Photo: Jon Manchester

A Federal Court judge has granted the appeal of an Okanagan Indian Band member over her mother's will.

In a Jan. 2 decision in Ottawa, Justice Shirzad Ahmed ruled that the Minister of Indigenous Services unfairly denied Delphine Stella Jack the right of reply over the will and thus breached the requirements of procedural fairness.

Jack seeks to void the will under the Indian Act over the bequest of land holdings near the Vernon Airport.

Christine Jack, the mother of the appellant, died on March 10, 1994, in Vernon.

Her will had been drafted while she was in hospital and read to her by a lawyer, witnessed, and signed with an X as she was illiterate.

Delphine, 79, was raised primarily by her grandparents, Alice and Pierre Jack. As an adult, she settled in Oroville, Wash., with her common-law partner, who passed away in 2003.

She returned to the OKIB reserve between 2008 and 2012 before moving back to Oroville.

Delphine has little to no assets or income and, according to court documents, has lived her adult life in poverty.

Delphine is one of five children, three of whom have passed.

In 1995, Indian and Northern Affairs Canada appointed Terry Jack, the brother of the appellant, executor of Christine’s estate.

Her sibling Robert Struthers provided a statutory declaration explaining that it was "always" the intention of his grandparents to give the ranch properties to Terry Jack, as he had operated it during their lifetime.

However, Alice and Pierre Jack were unable to gift the ranch until Terry Jack obtained his band membership and as such, the ranch properties passed to Christine, the judge noted.

Terry died in 2021 without having completed transfers or subdivisions of the land. At that point, a senior estates officer at Indigenous Services Canada was appointed administrator.

Delphine raised the "troubling issue" that applicants under the Indian Act may receive "a lower level of procedural fairness than non-Indigenous applicants seeking to challenge a will in a provincial court," the judge wrote in agreement.

Ahmed said the ministry's decision created a "process that affords fewer procedural protections than provincial superior courts.

The Indian Act "cannot be read such that Indigenous peoples' ability to create wills is lesser than non-Indigenous individuals," the judge continued.

The appeal was allowed.

"The minister failed to accord the requisite procedural fairness to the appellant. The decision is quashed and remitted for reconsideration," wrote Ahmed.