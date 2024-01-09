Vernon woman recounts weather 'miracle' at Ottawa rally against antisemitism

Photo: Rachel Enns

A Vernon resident says she witnessed a "miracle" during a rally against antisemitism in Ottawa.

Rachel Enns attended the Dec. 4 rally on Parliament Hill along with thousands of others "to stand in solidarity against the surge of hateful and antisemitic incidents in Canada and around the world" since the Hamas attack of Oct. 7.

"Several weeks before, I heard about this rally and I got a very keen sense that I should travel to Ottawa to stand and be counted," says Enns.

She described a "celebratory" atmosphere of solidarity and support as speakers including MPs and a Holocaust survivor addressed the crowd.

University students also gave their testimony of antisemitic harassment on school campuses.

Enns says there was "grief and anguish over the atrocities of Oct. 7" and a "sense of resolve that Jewish communities will not be bullied into silence and hiding in the face of hatred and persecution."

But that was not the highlight of the event.

"If that were all that occurred during the rally, I would have deemed it highly meaningful and beneficial that I attended," says Enns.

But, "that was not the best part...

"I witnessed a miracle that day. During the rally, it started to snow; not that remarkable for a cold, overcast, Ottawa winter's day.

"But as it began snowing, we noticed something quite particular and remarkable about the snowflakes themselves. From the sky, perfectly formed, individually recognizable Stars of David fell."

Enns shared photos of the snowflakes, which indeed shared the star shape of the Israeli flag.

Enns, who who studied climatology and has a degree in science, says "multiple factors come into play that determine the formation and appearance of snowflakes. Things like relative humidity, wind speed, temperature gradient between the cloud surface and the ground surface all have to be 'just so' in order to produce those perfectly formed, six-sided plates that resemble a Star of David.

"The slightest variation in any one of those factors will produce something that looks vastly different; from the smallest of round pellets to clumps of snowflakes bunched together as large as a quarter but with no distinguishable features."

Enns says there were "audible gasps throughout the crowd as more and more people noticed the miracle of the snowflakes and their providential timing."