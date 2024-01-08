Vernon man dies of injuries in Head of the Lake collision

Photo: Pixabay

A crash on the Westside Saturday claimed the life of a Vernon man.

RCMP confirm the single-vehicle collision on Head of the Lake Road happened about 11 a.m.

The police investigation determined the small SUV was travelling south when it left the road and crashed through a fence.

The 53-year-old driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

Speed along with poor weather and road conditions at the time are believed to be factors in the collision.

The road was closed to traffic for a period to allow police and other first responders to safely complete their work.