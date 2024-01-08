Search paused for 83-year-old Coldstream senior with dementia

Photo: Karen Anne Ogloff

UPDATE: 2:57 p.m.

The search for a missing Coldstream senior has been halted.

"All search and rescue personnel and resources have been stood down for the time being," Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Terleski confirms.

However, police are continuing their investigation and are still actively seeking Baines' whereabouts, says Terleski.

ORIGINAL: 11:30 a.m.

The search continues for a missing senior with dementia in Coldstream.

Robert Baines went missing on Jan. 2.

Baines was last seen at his daughter's home on Ponderosa Way in the early morning hours.

Search teams have been going door to door in the neighbourhood near Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park as well as searching the park itself.

Vernon RCMP said Monday they have no updates in the case.

Baines, 83, was last seen wearing a green Tilley hat, green jacket, grey undershirt, blue jeans and white hiking shoes. He was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and may appear confused or disoriented if approached.

Baines is five feet nine inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and is bald, with brown eyes.

"My uncle Robert Baines is still missing," Karen Anne Ogloff shared in multiple Facebook groups on Sunday.

Over the weekend, Vernon Search and Rescue sought security camera and doorbell camera video from the area.

Dog teams were also called in to aid in the search.