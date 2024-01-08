Downtown Vernon shoplifting incident gets violent

Photo: Darren Handschuh

A shoplifter struck a downtown grocery store worker with an airsoft pistol during a tense confrontation at the FreshCo store in Vernon.

RCMP say a man is in custody following the robbery and faces a number of criminal charges.

About 3 p.m. Saturday, police converged on the store after the physical confrontation "between a man trying to leave the store with unpaid merchandise and a staff member who tried to stop him," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"At one point during the altercation, the suspect allegedly struck the employee with what was later confirmed to be an airsoft pistol. Staff were able to hold the suspect until the responding officers arrived and took him into custody," says Terleski.

The 37-year old suspect is charged with failure to comply with a court order and a number of weapons-related offences.

He was remanded in custody until a court appearance on Wednesday.