Vernon Community Expo returns for fourth year, vendor applications open

Photo: Vernon Chamber of Commerce

Registration is open for the Vernon Community Expo.

This year's expo will take place April 20 at Kal Tire Place North.

"Booths are assigned on a first come, first served basis and will sell out fast," the chamber of commerce says.

Register online at vernonchamber.ca.

This will be the fourth community expo staged by the chamber, and thousands of North Okanagan residents are expected to attend.

Early bird registration is open until March 15. The chamber says the expo is expected to sell out with more than 90 vendors.

Vendors will include businesses promoting their products and services, non-profit agencies highlighting their programs, government and educational institutions showcasing programs, and employers creating awareness about career opportunities.