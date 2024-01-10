Get beer and a show for $10 as Vernon's Local Losers returns at Silver Star

Photo: Facebook/Local Losers

In today’s economy, 10 bucks won’t get you very far – but at Local Losers' next event, the purple Canadian bill will get you a beer and a show.

The event is taking place Sunday at SilverStar Mountain Resort, in the NATC auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the first performance taking the stage at 6:30 p.m.

“We are excited to return to SilverStar village, this time bringing some of Local Losers' best-est friends! Get ready to have a great evening, fuelled by astonishing musical talent, tear-jerking performances, and beer (or cider),” organizers say.

David Ivan Neil & Friends perform from 6:30 to 7 p.m., Gus + Jake from 7 to 7:30 p.m., and NORSU from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. A refreshment station will be open for anyone wanting to purchase more drinks.

Local Losers shuttered its brick and mortar space in downtown Vernon on June 1, 2023, two years after it opened. Owner Noah MacLeod cited burnout and mental exhaustion as the reasons behind the closure.

At the time, MacLeod mentioned plans of continuing to host events, and it has quietly held some small events.

The goal of the group was to create a safe and welcoming space for youth.

This event is being supported by Destination Silver Star.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

Contributed Local Losers Underground