‘The war is still going on’: Group hopes to remind people of Russia-Ukraine war

The war in Ukraine is still happening.

That was the message a group of Christmas carollers were spreading Sunday outside of the Save on Foods at Vernon’s Village Green Mall.

Ukrainian Christmas is celebrated on Jan. 7 and president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Thompson Okanagan branch Andrea Malysh said she wanted to gently remind people of the on-going crisis.

“This is not a war of Russia against Ukraine, it’s a war of Russia against the west. It should be on the top of everybody's mind. Whatever happens is going to affect us all."

The group accepted donations to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation for Humanitarian Aid while carolling.

Malysh says her family came to Canada in 1903, but she still has family and friends in the Ukraine that she worries for.

“We're concerned (about) what's going to be going on,” said Malysh. “The country has been independent since 1991 and we want that to remain, for them to remain free.”

Since 1917, Ukrainian Christmas was held on Jan. 7, however, for 2023, Ukrainian officials changed the Christmas holiday date to Dec. 25. Malysh says the date change is a “very difficult thing.”

“Historically, Christmas was recognized on Dec. 25. Over 100 years ago, in 1918, it was a Soviet regime who actually changed the date to the old calendar to Jan. 7,” explained Malysh.

“Our family has been here in Canada for over 100 years. This is our tradition. This is what we know, Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Canada is always celebrated here in Canada on Jan. 7. So for us to change our traditions is very, very difficult, very challenging.”

Malysh said she believed a large number of Orthodox Church followers in Canada will continue to celebrate the holiday on Jan. 7, herself included.

Carollers sang in both English and Ukrainian to a crowd of people. Malysh says the group comprised of both old family and friends, as well as new friends who’ve come to Canada from the Ukraine.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, more than 200,000 displaced people have come to Canada. Thousands more are expected to arrive by the end of March.