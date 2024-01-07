Investigation continuing over missing man with dementia from Coldstream

Photo: Vernon RCMP

The investigation is continuing for a man in his 80's with dementia who went missing from his Coldstream home on Jan. 2.

Coralie Nairn with Vernon Search and Rescue said Robert Lee Baines is still missing.

Baines was last seen at his home on Ponderosa Way in the early morning hours of Jan. 2, 2024. Nairn says VSAR is still seeking camera footage from the area of Ponderosa Way and Kalamalka Park.

“Our biggest leads will come from camera footage from that time period,” said Nairn. “We're still looking. I say about 5:45 to noon, on January second.

“Most houses now have camera footage, because of security or doorbell footage or any of that, anything that reaches the street.”

Baines, 83, was last seen wearing a green tilley hat, green jacket, grey undershirt, blue jeans and white hiking shoes. He was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and may appear confused or disoriented if approached.

Baines is described as standing five-foot-nine, weighing 200 pounds, bald with brown eyes.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more information.