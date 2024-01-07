Vernon Search and Rescue officials say the mild winter can create new hazards in the back country

Photo: Pixabay

The mild winter has created some unique concerns for those heading to the back country for some winter fun.

With no snow at lower elevations, winter enthusiasts like snowmobilers have to go deeper into the hills to find the powder they desire.

And that means if they get in trouble, they are farther away from help.

Trevor Honigman, with Vernon Search and Rescue, said the lower snow base also increases the chances of striking a solid object which could damage the sled, leaving the operator stranded, or injure the rider themselves.

“To push the elements when you are that far away from help is dangerous,” he said, adding the mild weather could lull people into a false sense of security.

“The weather changes fast, the conditions can go from mild to dangerous pretty quickly.”

Honigman said the most important thing anyone can do when heading to the back country is be prepared.

“Tell someone what your plan is, where you are going to be, who you are going to be with. Be careful with communication so people know exactly where to start looking for you, where you are parking – simple things like that make rescue efforts a lot quicker,” he said.

People should also make it known when they plan on returning and if they are not heard from by the designated time, to call for help.

“With the ease of access to electronics these days, also make sure you have good comms, good radios, a good GPS in case something goes sideways it will make the rescue a lot easier,” he said.

Proper winter attire can literally be a life saver in the backcountry as well.

Another area of concern is people heading onto lakes that may not have as thick of ice as other years.

“All of the ice is dicey right how,” Honigman said. “It is a completely different risk assessment than what people are used to on their favourite lake.”

Ice should be at least four to six inches thick before walking on it, but Honigman said with the mild weather, the ice may be a lot thinner than usual.

“Check the ice, check the conditions and play it safe,” he said. “People say, 'We always go out on this lake at this time of year' not realizing the condition of the ice is thinner than other years.”

And before venturing out, check all of your safety equipment to make sure it is all in working order.

For tips on backcountry safety, go to the Adventure Smart website.