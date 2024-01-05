City of Vernon issues millions in building permits

Photo: Canadian Press file photo

It was a record-breaking year for building permits in Vernon, with multi-family projects leading the way.

At city council's regular meeting Monday, staff will present council members with a report on building permits issued by the city on 2023.

“Building permits were valued at a record-breaking amount of $223.5 million and included the approval of 443 residential units for construction, with a significant shift from single-family home construction — down 44 per cent over 2022 — to multi-family projects, up 44 per cent over 2022,” the report said.

A year-end report outlining detailed development, real estate and economic indicators will provided to council in February by administration.