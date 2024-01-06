City of Vernon told to remedy concerns over Anderon Way railway crossing

Photo: Google Street View

The City of Vernon has been called to task about an unsafe railway crossing.

At its regular meeting Monday, Vernon city council will receive a staff report outlining concerns about the Anderson Way crossing on 48th Avenue.

“The city transportation department received a letter from Transport Canada on Sept. 18, 2023 outlining multiple concerns and non-compliances with the Anderson Way crossing and the new grade crossing regulations,” the report states. “The city transportation department responded to the letter outlining corrective actions that the city will carry out.”

The deadline for the Anderson Way crossing to be compliant is Nov. 28, 2024.

The letter also notes concerns and non-compliances that are the responsibility of the railway. To remedy these concerns and meet compliance, an upgraded crossing warning system must be installed.

“The construction of the warning system is estimated to cost $657,644. The contribution from the City would be a maximum of 50 per cent of the construction costs."

The Canadian National (CN) Railway has applied for a Transport Canada Rail Safety Improvement Program grant which could cover up to 50 per cent of the construction costs, and would be shared between CN and the city.

If the grant application is successful, then the city's construction costs would be reduced accordingly. Staff is recommending council authorize the expenditure of up to $328,822 for the warning system upgrade to be funded from the 2022 Prior Year Unexpended Uncommitted Balance, and that council direct administration to report back on the outcome of the CNR grant application.