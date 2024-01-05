Multiple RCMP resources used to catch suspected thief in Armstrong area

Photo: Canadian Press file photo

North Okanagan Vernon RCMP, an emergency response team and the police helicopter worked together to nab a suspected thief.

Police said on Thursday at 2:45 p.m., a homeowner in Armstrong alerted police that an unknown man was caught on camera attempting to steal his home security system.

Officers were immediately dispatched, however, prior to their arrival at the residence on Wood Avenue, the suspect left in a stolen pick-up truck.

Police were told of its direction of travel and Mounties converged on the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle.

It was spotted on Otter Lake Road driving at a high rate of speed.

“As the RCMP Air Section helicopter was already in the air assisting search and rescue in Coldstream, the pilot quickly re-directed to provide assistance to officers on the ground,” said Cpl. Tania Finn.

“The helicopter pilot was able to track the pick-up truck and advised officer on the ground the location that the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.”

Police quickly established containment of the area and, with the assistance of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team, the suspect was arrested without further incident.

A 35-year-old man from Spallumcheen is currently in custody and faces numerous criminal charges including dangerous driving and fail to stop for police. The incident is still under investigation.