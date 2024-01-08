Vernon city council to get update Monday plans to connect more OK Landing homes to city sewer

Photo: Castanet file photo

Civic leaders will get an update on the plan to extend city sewer service to the remaining neighbourhoods in the Okanagan Landing area that currently rely on septic systems.

City council will meet for the first time in 2024 on Monday where a report on the sewer extension will be presented.

“To facilitate conversion of these neighbourhoods from septic to city sewer, city council endorsed sewer extensions by the 'Municipal Fee with Road Funding' method on June 8, 2020,” the report states. “This method allows the city to expedite extension of its sewer collection system to priority areas and make service available to residents.”

Extension of sewer service to the remaining un-serviced areas in the OKL area is progressing in phases, In the initial phase, horizontal directional drilling is used to install the sewer collector pipe in steeper hillside areas where possible.

Since directional drilling allows for the collector pipe to be installed without significant impact to the road surface, only the collector pipe is being installed where directional drilling is used. When owners request to connect to city service, the smaller service pipe, between the drilled collector pipe and roadside property line, would be installed by the city.

“Deferring service installation significantly reduces upfront construction costs and accrued interest which helps to reduce the cost of service,” the report states.

“Other methods to help reduce the cost of service to residents, such as using Okanagan Basin Water Board Sewage Facilities grant funds received for sewer extensions, are being investigated and could be incorporated into the final connection fee.”

Since 2020, the city has extended its collector system to approximately 310 homes using the municipal fee with the road-funding method.

Horizontal-directional drilling was used in all these areas to install the collector pipe at a cost of approximately $3.8 million dollars, including approximately $450,000 in road funding.

“As each area has unique cost drivers, areas with similar servicing costs have been grouped together and constructed under common contracts to simplify administration and allow for areas with similar costs to be combined under common fee bylaws,” the report says. “The initial phase of extensions using horizontal directional drilling will end in a few years at current funding levels with completion of Cameo, Southwind, and Claremont areas. The second phase of extensions using traditional open cut methods will continue for several more years in Willow, Dallas, Garnet, and the remainder of Longacre - Weeks and Klinger, - contingent upon continued funding.

