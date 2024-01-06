City of Vernon staff report says it will cost $250,000 to pave a single kilometre of road

Photo: Thinkstock

It will cost Vernon tax payers a quarter of a million dollars to pave one kilometre of road.

At its regular council meeting Monday, staff will present a report to council members estimating a cost of $250,000 to pave a single kilometre.

“At the Dec. 4, 2023 special council meeting, council asked administration to provide the cost to pave one km of road. There are many factors that can significantly vary the cost of road construction and are site specific. To pave (resurface) one km of two lane road costs approximately $250,000,” the report states.

At the same Dec. 4 special council meeting, council members asked for more information about snow plowing and anti-icing on Eastside Road south of Kokanee Road to Ellison Park.

“All of Eastside Road to south of Ellison Park is classified as a priority one route, and receives the same level of snow plowing and sanding services consistent with the city’s snow and ice-control policy. This section of East Side Road has been added to the anti-icing route,” the report stated.