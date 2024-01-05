Vernon RCMP trying to locate Mary-Ann Boake

Photo: RCMP

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are hoping the public can help locate Mary-Ann Boake.

Boake, 54, has been out of contact with friends since mid-December 2023.

RCMP said Boake is known to travel between Vernon and Salmon Arm.

Police have followed up on several leads but there has been no sign of Boake and police are concerned for her health and well-being.

She is described as Caucasian, five-feet, six-inches tall, 176 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Boake is urged to contact their local police. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online.