Vernon Resident Program is now in place at Vernon Recreation Services

A new fee structure is now in place at Vernon Recreation Services.
Under the Vernon Resident Program, Vernon residents, and residents whose local government participate in a ‘fee-for-service’ agreement with the city, will receive reduced-cost services and early registration privileges with Vernon Recreation Services (VRS).
Eligible residents will receive a 50 per cent discount on posted memberships and admission rates, and a 25 per cent discount on certain registered programs. They will also have priority registration, allowing them to sign up for programs two weeks before non-residents.
City officials advise it may take a few minutes to register or validate an individual’s account for the first time.
VRS users who are eligible for the program can pre-register (one-time) before they use recreation facilities, in order to avoid any potential delays.
- To validate your current account, or to get a new account created fill out a recreation services account creation and VRP membership form.
- Bring the completed form to either the Vernon Recreation Centre or Kal Tire Place.
- Applicants must present valid government issued photo ID with current residential address at the time of registration.
The City of Vernon is committed to a workplace where everyone is safe and treated with dignity and respect. While staff are available to assist and answer questions, disrespectful behaviour including swearing and shouting will not be tolerated.