Vernon Resident Program is now in place at Vernon Recreation Services

Photo: City of Vernon

A new fee structure is now in place at Vernon Recreation Services.

Under the Vernon Resident Program, Vernon residents, and residents whose local government participate in a ‘fee-for-service’ agreement with the city, will receive reduced-cost services and early registration privileges with Vernon Recreation Services (VRS).

Eligible residents will receive a 50 per cent discount on posted memberships and admission rates, and a 25 per cent discount on certain registered programs. They will also have priority registration, allowing them to sign up for programs two weeks before non-residents.

City officials advise it may take a few minutes to register or validate an individual’s account for the first time.

VRS users who are eligible for the program can pre-register (one-time) before they use recreation facilities, in order to avoid any potential delays.

To validate your current account, or to get a new account created fill out a recreation services account creation and VRP membership form.

Bring the completed form to either the Vernon Recreation Centre or Kal Tire Place.

Applicants must present valid government issued photo ID with current residential address at the time of registration.

For more information on the program, including a list of frequently asked questions, click here.

The City of Vernon is committed to a workplace where everyone is safe and treated with dignity and respect. While staff are available to assist and answer questions, disrespectful behaviour including swearing and shouting will not be tolerated.