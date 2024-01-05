227904
Vernon Resident Program is now in place at Vernon Recreation Services

Rec fee program begins

A new fee structure is now in place at Vernon Recreation Services.

Under the Vernon Resident Program, Vernon residents, and residents whose local government participate in a ‘fee-for-service’ agreement with the city, will receive reduced-cost services and early registration privileges with Vernon Recreation Services (VRS).

Eligible residents will receive a 50 per cent discount on posted memberships and admission rates, and a 25 per cent discount on certain registered programs. They will also have priority registration, allowing them to sign up for programs two weeks before non-residents.

City officials advise it may take a few minutes to register or validate an individual’s account for the first time.

VRS users who are eligible for the program can pre-register (one-time) before they use recreation facilities, in order to avoid any potential delays.

  • To validate your current account, or to get a new account created fill out a recreation services account creation and VRP membership form.
  • Bring the completed form to either the Vernon Recreation Centre or Kal Tire Place.
  • Applicants must present valid government issued photo ID with current residential address at the time of registration.

For more information on the program, including a list of frequently asked questions, click here.

The City of Vernon is committed to a workplace where everyone is safe and treated with dignity and respect. While staff are available to assist and answer questions, disrespectful behaviour including swearing and shouting will not be tolerated.

