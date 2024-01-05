Vernon Search and Rescue will be searching Kal Park neighbourhoods for missing senior

Photo: VSAR

Vernon Search and Rescue, along with other SAR team members from Southern BC, are continuing the search for Robert Lee Baines.

Baines, 83, was last seen at his home on Ponderosa Way in Coldstream in the early morning hours of Jan. 2 and hasn’t been heard from since.

He was last seen wearing a green Tilley hat, green jacket, grey undershirt, blue jeans and white hiking shoes

Today, SAR members will be knocking on doors in the Kal Park neighbourhoods, requesting to search outbuildings and yards.

SAR members cannot enter a private yard without the owner's permission.

Official provincial SAR members will be wearing identifiable clothing and have provincial ID. “Statistically, the highest probability of locating a person on this type of search is within a structure (they will seek shelter). Vernon SAR would like to clear and confirm "where he is not" wherever possible,” Coralie Nairn said on the VSAR Facebook page.

“If you live in the area and are not at home but would like to give your permission to search, please feel free to forward your address to [email protected]. If we do search your property, we will leave a piece of flagging tape with search and rescue markings.”

In addition to searching residential areas, crews will also have SAR dogs – again, they have provincial ID, searching residential areas and Kal Park – along with SAR ground teams.

“Search dogs look for scent – that’s any fresh scent. We acknowledge Kal Park is a busy park but ask if you do see SAR dog teams working the area, to allow them space,” Nairn said.