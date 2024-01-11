Artistic showcase and sale at Silver Star this weekend

Photo: Debbie Dell

Local talent and creativity is being celebrated with the inaugural Silver Star Mountain Magic event.

The artistic showcase and sale takes place Saturday from 1:30 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at the resort's Chilcoot Centre.

“We have so many talented artists right here at Silver Star,” says co-organizer Patti Wild. “I love bringing community together.”

Wild and Deb Dell put out a call for artists to take part in the event.

Mountain Magic will showcase more than 20 artists. Mediums on display will include pottery, glass, jewelry, paintings, wood, knitting, photography and quilting.

Ginny Hall, a longtime Silver Star resident, artist and author, will demonstrate the art of scrimshaw and show the intricacies of scrollwork, carvings and engravings in bone.

The event is sponsored by Destination Silver Star, the Vance Creek Hotel, Arts Council of the North Okanagan, Okanagan Wine Festivals Society, Bannister GM, and Armstrong Regional Co-op.