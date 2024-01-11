Travelogues return to Vernon with three new presentations

Photo: Sue Harnett

The travelogues are back – and ready to share their adventures.

The group shares pictures and stories of members' travels in three new sessions. Each costs $10 to attend, doors open at 1:30 p.m., with presentations starting at 2 p.m.

First off is Lynn Hadfield on Jan. 12, presenting “Tanzanian Safari: Close Encounters with Wildebeest, Lions and Elephants.” Hadfield will take you through a powerpoint presentation about her trip, which included visits to several cultural groups including the Hadzabe, one of the last hunter/gatherer tribes.

“Lynn and her husband report that every year, millions of wildebeest accompanied by hundreds of thousands of zebras and gazelles, make the annual migration in the Serengeti. They had a close up view of the migration, which included coming across elephants, big cats, giraffes and more.”

On Jan. 19, Sue Harnett presents “Bella Coola: More than Grizzly Bears and Totem Poles.” Harnett was fascinated by the art, culture and history of the Nuxalk people. She visited carvers and had a tour of the 5,000-year-old petroglyphs.

Wayne Emde rounds out the presentations on Jan. 26 with his presentation “Ports of Call while Cruising.” For a two-year period, Emde worked on cruise ships, teaching basic Photoshop Elements to the guests on Celebrity’s Galaxy and Oceania’s Regatta. During his assignments, he sailed from Panama to Istanbul, stopping at ports along the way.

“We owe a lot to seaports,” says Emde. “They were a source of wealth and power, and ships launched from them explored the world, bringing back not only gold and jewels, but also spices and whale oil and tons of seafood. Ports are some of the oldest cities in the world and their architecture attracts millions of visitors each year.”

Follow Emde as he sails the Caribbean, Mediterranean and the Sea of Japan and shares his photography as he wanders the streets of the ports where the ships dock or anchor.

