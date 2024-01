Photo: The Towne Theatre

Lumby Mable Lake Snowmobile Association is hosting a film screening at the Towne Theatre, Friday.

The film is Freerider Filmz by Matt Doetsch. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the film starting at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online, or at the door.

The snowmobile association putting on the event is a non profit club within the Okanagan.

The event will have a silent auction, food and drink, and door prizes, all in support of the local club.