Vernon pharmacist wins award for 2023

A Vernon pharmacist has won the 2023 New Practitioner Award from the Bc Association of Pharmastics.

Carson Mintram is the pharmacy manager at Hogarths Clinic Pharmacy and is known for his connection to Vernon area patients.

“He goes above and beyond to give me what I need,” said patient Brenda Gentles. “He’s a breath of fresh air. He's young and bright.”

According to the association, Mintram has had patients offer their homes to him while travelling so he doesn’t need to commute from Kelowna to Vernon. Mintram has also embraced the change in scope of practice given to pharmacists earlier this year.

Mintram graduated from UBC in 2022 and soon-after began working at Hogarth Pharmacy. Less than a year on the job and he moved up to be the pharmacy manager.

His colleagues say Mintram brings a sense of enthusiasm into the practice.

“He’s challenged the way I do things, to say the least,” says owner of Hogarth’s and pharmacist Curtis Omelchuk. “I’m older. You get stuck in your ways and sometimes you don’t always look at the other side of the coin and say, ‘Hey, maybe we can do this.’

“To think differently is important. It takes a certain amount of boldness to be able to say, ‘Yeah, I know that’s the script, but I’m going to adapt.’ ”

Pharmacist Ruby Maw echoed the sentiment. Mintram recently started a conversation with local doctors about how they could work more collaboratively together.

“Considering how new he is to pharmacy. It’s incredible,” she says. “He’s fearless.”

The pharmacy also serves patients who are members of the Okanagan Indian Band and Mintram respects and understands the cultural aspects that come with treating the community says registered nurse with the band Kim Lutz.

Lutz says not everyone is willing to take on Indigenous populations who have had challenging billing procedures. He’s helped with using special authority for devices for patients with diabetes so they can manage their chronic diseases and has adapted prescriptions, so patients don’t have to return to their doctors repeatedly.

“It’s a lot of work with little gain, but he’s taken it on with smiles and joy,” Lutz says. “Carson likes the challenge that it seems to give him.”

Mintram most enjoys connecting with the community, he says.

“It’s having those meaningful interactions with people,” Mintram says. “I've long been a believer in getting to know people. They see your face, and they're familiar with you. The ability to come in and recognize people and be recognized and be a trusted resource for them is something I don't take for granted. I'm very grateful for the opportunity.”

Contributed BC Pharmacists